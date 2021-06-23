Austrian F1 GP | Schedule and where to watch Formula 1 on TV

06/23/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship continues with the dispute of the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring from this next Friday, June 25. The dutch Max verstappen remains as the leader of the drivers’ classification with 12 points of advantage over the British Lewis hamilton.

As for the Spanish, Carlos Sainz is seventh in the World Cup with a total of 42 points, while Fernando Alonso it ranks eleventh with 17 points.

SCHEDULES GP AUSTRIA F1

Free training 1 11:30 – 12:30 hours (CET)

Free training 2 15:00 – 16:00 (CET)

Free training 3 12:00 – 13:00 (CET)

Classification 15:00 – 16:00 hours (CET)

Race 15:00 hours (CET)

WHERE TO SEE THE F1 STYRIA GP ON TV?

This season, F1 can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled. In addition, you can follow all the live information about the French GP on the website of SPORT.