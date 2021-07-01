Austrian F1 GP | Schedule and where to watch Formula 1 on TV

07/01/2021

On at 07:20 CEST

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship stops, again, at the Red Bull Ring, to now face the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. The Grand Prix starts this Friday, July 2. The dutch Max verstappen remains the leader in the drivers’ classification with a total of 18 points ahead of the British Lewis hamilton.

As for the Spanish, Carlos Sainz is seventh in the World Cup with a total of 50 points, while Fernando Alonso it ranks eleventh with 19 points.

SCHEDULES GP AUSTRIA F1

Free training 1 11:30 – 12:30 hours (CET)

Free training 2 15:00 – 16:00 (CET)

Free training 3 12:00 – 13:00 hours (CET)

Classification 15:00 – 16:00 hours (CET)

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

Race 15:00 hours (CET)

WHERE TO SEE THE AUSTRIAN F1 GP ON TV?

This season, F1 can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled. In addition, you can follow all the live information about the French GP on the website of SPORT.