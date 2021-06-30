Austrian F1 GP: Alonso expects it to rain

Fernando Alonso, last Sunday, made it clear that “Austria is not the best circuit for Alpine”, and for this reason, I hoped that this weekend the rain would energize the race so that it would not be “a repetition” of what was seen last weekend. The Spaniard was very happy with what he had achieved in the Styrian GP. His car’s long-run pace was far from teams like McLaren, Ferrari and other sets in the middle zone. But despite this, he managed to maximize his result finishing 9th in classification, with his teammate Ocon in 14th position, and both finishing in those same positions in the race. For this, the Spaniard had to sweat the fat drop, extend his first stint to the maximum, enduring 30 laps with the soft and defending himself against faster cars to be able to finish the appointment with the hard, again suffering, but more than fulfilling his goal . He couldn’t do more than that ninth place. And in fact, before the race, he already warned that it would be difficult to score points. But he got them. And now, a few days later, after disconnecting a bit with mountain bike sessions with his physio Edo Bendinelli along the beautiful and steep roads of the region of Styria, Fernando is preparing for another very difficult weekend.

As he pointed out last Sunday at a press conference, the Spaniard sets the goal of maximizing his weekend again as he did a few days ago. And he knows that, as in the Styrian GP, ​​for this Austrian GP it will be key again to qualify in the Top-10 to qualify for the points again.

“It was a challenge. Definitely. In the race I didn’t feel like the fastest of the group in which I was fighting. I always had one eye on the rear view mirror and one on the car in front and I tried to defend myself many times. But the tire management was good, we made a good pit stop at the right time, so… I’m happy about these points. Points were probably a qualifying effect, so a big key was being in the Top-10 and starting 8th. Without that I think the points would have been impossible. So I hope that next week we will also have another good Saturday “, said the Asturian to MD’s question.

He already has “something in mind” since Sunday to improve

“We were close to the Aston Martins in performance. Other teams were faster and I don’t think we could fight them. We saw Leclerc who with a puncture and a broken spoiler at the start, finished in front. I think it will be like that for the rest of the year. I don’t think the cars change much during the year for either team. There will be some better circuits for some and some better for others, I don’t think Austria is one of the best for us, but we will try to do better next week and we will need to try something ”, he commented, already putting his focus on the Austrian GP, ​​where you’ll want to run some tests that you already had in mind on Sunday.

“We have something in mind to improve performance and it is a good opportunity to have a second race, but I really hope it rains or something because otherwise we will be around 9th or 10th. We will need an extreme condition to be better than that “He added to his colleagues in the press, making it clear that if it is in the dry, he will suffer again, but that if the appointment is in the wet, an important range of possibilities opens up.

A few days ago, the forecast for this weekend was for rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now, however, it does not seem that the water will appear either on Friday or Saturday and it could do so at race time, since there is an 80% probability that there will be precipitation. This would make things very difficult for everyone, since it will not allow them to test in the free practice in wet conditions and they would all have to start blind, without knowing their car’s performance in the water at the Red Bull Ring. Last week, on Saturday, when asked about it, Alonso told MD that he does not like the feeling of taking the first laps in a wet GP without first having tested in practice. This week, already knowing that in the dry his maximum aspiration is to repeat the ninth place of the Styrian GP if he does everything perfectly, he could have changed his mind. And as Alonso says, to get a better result in Austria you will need “some luck” or “extreme conditions”. Rain can give you a golden opportunity.

“It’s the third race of our first hat-trick this season, so I made sure to take some time to recharge before this weekend. It’s the first time I’ve experienced two consecutive races at the same place in Formula 1, but I’m really looking forward to getting back on track for another race at the Red Bull Ring and keeping the momentum going. As we saw last weekend, qualifying and traffic management can be difficult on such a short lap. Tire management is also key here and the compounds are a bit softer this weekend (compared to the previous weekend), which presents a new challenge. ”

“The weather is also very unpredictable, where one moment the sky is clear with high temperatures, and the next minute it is raining heavily and possible thunderstorms. As drivers we enjoy these challenges and I think this makes racing here twice in a row quite interesting as you try to adapt and perfect your weekend. “

“We have the C5 compound this week (tire), which we have never had before in Austria, so it brings something unknown. On a normal race weekend, Friday’s plan is pretty standard, and the information you need to gather doesn’t vary much. That’s different this weekend as we already have information on the C3 and C4 and now we have to look at the C5. It will have more grip than the C4 and probably more degradation as well. We will need to find out how high the degradation is and if that pushes you towards a two-stop race strategy. “