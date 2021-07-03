Austrian F1 GP 2021: Race Results

New appointment at the Red Bull Ring, Formula 1 returns again this weekend to this track to celebrate the Austrian GP F1 2021. Today the two free practice sessions were held there, with mixed results. While in the first the grid has been shuffled in a strange way, with Verstappen first, but the Mercedes very lost, and with the two Ferraris after the first Red Bull, as well as the absence of Fernando Alonso who has given his car to the Chinese Guanyu Zhou so that I could test in an F1 during the FP1 session.

Again those of Red Bull seem very strong, and remember that, in principle, they change the tires to softer compounds compared to the previous race, and this is not going too well for Mercedes. However, they were quite strong here, especially in the second practice session, with very good times in all sectors. Although it is true that far from the pole times of last week, since the track was colder and with the threat of rain again.

In the second session we have seen a star brand domain. Mercedes has taken the first two positions showing its power, while Verstappen stayed with a third place in the leaderboard. We will see if it is real that the softer compounds do not suit them or if they have been able to find something in the setup with what they learned in the last race at this same circuit.

It has also surprised Aston Martin and Alpha Tauri leading the middle group. Already in the last race they showed great potential, so it is to be expected that they will repeat great results in this one. Also, if it weren’t for Tsunoda and Vettel’s problems, and Gasly’s withdrawal, they both would have finished on points without too much trouble. Something that would jeopardize the entry into Q3 of teams like Alpine.

As for the Gauls, Fernando Alonso finished ahead of Ocon, with an 8th square after mounting the soft tire. But seeing the average position of both, it seems that they have to improve if they want to enter Q3 tomorrow. The one who did not do so well in the second free practice session of the Austrian GP is Carlos Sainz, who finished 13th despite having finished 3rd in FP1. Be that as it may, this is only free, and tomorrow in qualifying and in the race on Sunday we will see the real pace on one lap and in long runs of everyone. And everything is very tight again …

Free Practice 1 Results

Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'05 "143 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05" 409 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05 "431 4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'05" 445 5 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1 ' 05 "474 6 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1'05" 586 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05 "709 8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'05" 726 9 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1'05 "726 10 Lando Norris McLaren 1'05" 880 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'05 "980 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'06" 181 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'06 "203 14 Guanyu Zhou Alpine 1'06" 414 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'06 "444 16 Callum Ilott Alfa Romeo 1'06" 564 17 Mick Schumacher Haas 1'06" 583 18 Roy Nissany Williams 1'06 "683 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'06" 978 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'07 "316

Free Practice 2 Results

Position Driver Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'04 "523 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'04" 712 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'04 "740 4 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'05" 139 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1 '05 "268 6 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1'05" 356 7 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1'05 "379 8 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'05" 393 9 Lando Norris McLaren 1'05 "466 10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'05 "511 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'05" 516 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'05 "527 13 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05" 620 14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1'05 "624 15 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'05" 698 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05 "708 17 George Russell Williams 1'05" 819 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1'05 "911 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'06" 014 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'06 "173

The data left by the Styrian GP last weekend can already leave a slight image of what this weekend would be like at the Austrian GP. But remember that everything could change, not only because of the change in tire compounds, but also because of the track conditions that could be different and affect some more than others, and also if a team takes risks with different extreme setups …