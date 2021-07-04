Austrian F1 GP 2021: Race Results

Max Verstappen has achieved that the fight for the leadership of the Austrian GP F1 2021 be very boring. Yesterday he got pole, today he started first, and he set a very good pace from start to finish, without letting anyone get too close to him from behind to put him in trouble. Simple career and good superiority. In the end he finished about 18 seconds ahead of the second, despite having made an extra save that he had for free given the enormous advantage. Therefore, Red Bull has been far superior at home. The Dutchman leaves here with more distance in the drivers’ world championship and gives another blow to Hamilton.

A Hamilton who has failed approach Red Bull and that he encountered performance issues from his tires at the end of the race. The team asked Bottas not to pass him, even though he had a much higher pace. After that, they have reconsidered and have seen that not doing it would be much worse for the team. Bottas has finally been given permission to fight for position and then they have switched positions. The Briton has not even been able to with Lando Norris’ McLaren. A Norris who has become the driver of the day finishing in third position after a 5-second penalty for an incident with Pérez at the start of the event. A shame, because he could have been second without that penalty. Finally it was Bottas who finished second.

Despite the fact that the head of the race has been very defined from the beginning, there has been many interesting fights. For example those of Carlos Sainz and Ricciardo at the end, managing to pass the Australian to finish P5 in this race, just behind Pérez who will be penalized for kicking Leclerc off the track. A double penalty, since they had penalized him with another 5 seconds for the same thing a few laps before. Finally, Leclerc finished behind his teammate, with slower tires after the stop made by Sainz to put the softer ones and be able to impose a great rhythm in the last laps to climb some positions.

George Russel has had a fantastic career. Yesterday he managed to get his Williams in Q3 on medium tires. And ended P9. Today he has remained in the top10, but in the end Fernando Alonso has arrived. During several laps he has had an intense war, holding the British very well. But finally Fernando Alonso has been able to pass to finish with 1 point today, and in position 10. In the end, Williams’s player has lost some rhythm and not only Fernando has advanced. Although the touch on the final lap between Kimi and Vettel has helped Grove to regain P11, as they both ended out in a totally stupid incident at this Austrian GP.

Alonso has been upset At the end of the race with what Ricciardo and other riders did, something that is not the first time, and that is to go outside at the start so as not to run into traffic that blocks you and to be able to overtake many positions easily. Something that, in principle, should not be done, but that many take advantage of. Alonso has wanted to be correct and has found himself confined. But he has commented that if the race director does not punish, that he does it again … Those who do it well risk being boxed in like Alonso, or touching themselves as has happened to Ocon. While those who do it wrong gain an advantage without being penalized. Interesting reflection left by this Austrian GP …

Race results

# 8211; # 8211; – – – Position Driver Team Time Laps 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:23:54 “543 71 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +17” 973 71 3 Lando Norris McLaren +20 “019 71 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +46” 452 71 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +57 “144 71 6 Sergio Pérez Red Bull +57” 915 71 7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +60 “395 71 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +61” 195 71 9 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +61 “844 71 10 Fernando Alonso Alpine + 1 lap 70 11 George Russell Williams +1 lap 70 12 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +1 lap 70 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 70 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 lap 70 15 Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 lap 70 16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo +1 lap 70 17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin – Retired 18 Mick Schumacher Haas +2 laps 69 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas +2 laps 69 20 Esteban Ocon Alpine – Retired

The Austrian GP is over and now all sights are set for the British GP that arrives on the weekend of July 16-18, a week break and the action is back on track. We will see if at Silverstone, which has been Mercedes territory, Red Bull also manages to steal the portfolio … But Max already has 182 points (25 + 1) and Hamilton leaves here with 150 points (12).