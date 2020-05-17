Google it is happening in Europe. This is because an Austrian citizen wants to take to the last consequences to those of Mountain View alleging that the advertising ID of Android in each device of this operating system are “personal data” as defined by the & nbsp;General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the EU and that this data is processed illegally. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> A case that may set an important precedent against Google is taking place in Europe. This is because an Austrian citizen wants to take to the last consequences to those of Mountain View alleging that the Android advertising ID in each device of this operating system is “personal data” as defined by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the EU and that this data is processed illegally.

For that, the Vienna-based privacy lobby group Noyb has filed a legal complaint against the American giant on behalf of this user.

He said& nbsp; Noyb’s lawyer, Stefano Rossetti.“data-reactid =” 26 “> The complaint against Google, which was filed with the Austrian Data Protection Authority, is based on the claim that Google’s Android operating system generates advertising identification without user choice, as required by the GDPR. “Essentially, you buy a new Android phone, but adding a tracking ID will send you a tracking device,” said Noyb’s attorney, Stefano Rossetti.

here and raises key questions about privacy, choice, and tracking. It states that the plaintiff completed a Google contact form to withdraw consent for the use of the advertising identification and to object to its processing. Article 7 of the RGPD establishes that “the interested party will have the right to withdraw their consent at any time.” & Nbsp; Article 21 is a “right to object at any time to the processing of personal data concerning him” for marketing purposes and profiling, and then the law states that “personal data will no longer be processed for such purposes.”“data-reactid =” 27 “> The complaint can be viewed here and raises key questions about privacy, choice and tracking. It states that the complainant completed a Google contact form to withdraw consent for the use of advertising identification and to object to its processing Article 7 of the RGPD establishes that “the interested party shall have the right to withdraw his consent at any time.” Article 21 is a “right to object at any time to the processing of personal data concerning him” for the purpose of marketing and profiling, and then the law states that “personal data will no longer be processed for such purposes.”

The complaint requests that Google be ordered to “permanently remove the advertising ID,” provide access to the collected data, and be fined based on various GDPR breaches.

Google responded to the request stating that “in the case of non-account holders, Google does not have the means to verify the identity of the interested parties from an advertising ID and, therefore, we cannot take Specific measures based on the content contained in your email “and that” you can immediately suspend the processing of personal data related to your advertising ID by resetting your advertising ID “.

Follow me no more: Austrian citizen battles Google appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 31 “> The post Follow me no more: Austrian citizen battles Google Google appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.