The Bundesliga of Austria, suspended in mid-March by the coronavirus, will resume behind closed doors in early June, and footballers will be able to start training with physical contact starting this Friday.

Ten days are pending and the final of the cup between the Red Bull Salzburg and the Austria Lustenau, so the championship is expected to end towards the end of July. The exact date for the resumption of the championship will be known in the coming days.

“If training starts on May 15, I suppose we can resume the championship in the first week of June,” the president of the Bundesliga, Christian Ebenbauer.

The Ministry of Health, the Football Federation and the Austrian Bundesliga have agreed a action protocol that provides that only the player who tests positive enters quarantine. The rest of the team -including the coaching staff, trainers and other personnel- will continue training and playing, limiting social contacts outside the field and with frequent PCR tests.

Frequent monitoring aims to detect possible cases early and thus contain infections so that the competition can continue until the end of the championship. Before the first training, all of the staff will undergo PCR tests. “Then they can move freely, train and play, but they are encouraged to minimize their social contacts,” he stressed. Ebenbauer.

The teams will also have a “health diary” in which temperature measurements and other data will be noted that will allow appreciating any variation in the health of the players. Linz’s LASK leads the league with a three-point lead over Salzburg, winner of the title in the last six seasons. In Austria, a country of 8.8 million inhabitants, almost 16,000 cases and 623 deaths from COVID-19 have been detected.

