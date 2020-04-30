At the moment, there will be no public in the stands or press on the circuit

Austrian Health Minister acknowledges that everything depends on F1

Rudolf Anschober, Austrian Minister of Health, has confirmed that the government will allow the holding of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in July only if strict security measures are established. At the moment, it is known that fans will not be able to go to the Red Bull Ring and this will leave us, among other things, without the impressive ‘orange tide’ that supports Max Verstappen.

After the suspension of eight races and the cancellation of Monaco and France, F1 will foreseeably start in Austria on July 5 with at least one race scoring for the 2020 World Cup. From there, the Grand Circus plans to move through Europe, Asia, America and finally Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

Anschober, the head of the health agency in Austria, has acknowledged in a radio interview on the O1 radio station that Formula 1 will be welcomed in the country as long as its “safety concept” is strong and meet “very, very strict conditions” of security.

In fact, all teams will have to present a medical certificate showing that their workers have tested negative for the coronavirus before entering the country. Otherwise, they will have to be subjected to an isolation of about two weeks in duration, as confirmed by the government.

The race seems to be taking place and to ensure that there is no contagion from coronavirus, this will be behind closed doors. Anschober has reiterated it: “it goes without saying that in this type of event there will not be a large number of people.” So this year we can forget to see an avalanche of fans in orange shirts to cheer on Verstappen.

The government will have to decide whether to finally authorize Formula 1 to land on Austrian soil for the Grand Prix. Everything indicates that this will be the case after all, but Anschober has confessed that “I am not a big fan of Formula 1, although that is not decisive.”

Ralf Schumacher, a former Formula 1 driver and brother of Michael Schumacher, believes that the premier class will comply with this new plan for the 2020 season. Austrian society has behaved exemplary since the government alerted about the security measures that the people should drink.

“I think there will be a race. Here in Austria, people have successfully complied with social distancing. We cannot forget how many jobs depend on Formula 1, “he said in statements to the Bild newspaper.

“This is an argument that is always used when we talk about football but Formula 1 is also big business. The wheels have to keep turningIf not, the results are very scary. Doing two races without an audience, it seems correct to me, “Schumacher said to finish.

