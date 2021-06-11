Austria trusts the precedents against North Macedonia

06/10/2021 at 10:28 PM CEST

Austria and North Macedonia will open fire in Group C on Sunday just before the Netherlands-Ukraine. A debut that Franco Foden’s pupils contemplate with optimism considering the latest precedents. And is that both teams were framed in the same qualifying group for this European and Austria resolved the two duels with victory.

The Central European team won 2-1 at home and prevailed with more force at home (1-4). Two precedents that they trust will help them to start the competition on the right foot. So at least Konrad Laimer and Alexksander Dragovic.

The Leipzig midfielder considers it an advantage to have recently measured what has become one of the surprise guests of the tournament: “We know them well and that makes it a little easier”. The Bayer Leverkusen defender, meanwhile, said: “We know their strengths and weaknesses.” And he highlighted the offensive vocation of the Macedonians as a factor in favor of Austria: & rdquor; They play attack and that opens spaces behind & rdquor;.

316 minutes of drought

And it is that if Austria wants to start with victory it will have to put an end to the 316 minutes that add up without scoring a goal, since Ssa Kalajdzic closed the account against the Faroe Islands (3-1) on March 28. Since then, 4-0 against Denmark, 0-1 against England and 0-0 with Slovakia.