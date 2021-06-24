Austria: These are the odds for the round of 16 of the European Championship

06/24/2021 at 10:10 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After the completion of the group stage and the respective programming of the keys to the next stage of the tournament, everything is ready for the start of the round of 16 of Euro 2020, whose first confrontations will leave us, together with a Wales – Denmark, a Italy – Austria which will occur next Saturday.

A) Yes, Roberto Mancini’s squad will enter the dispute after a victory against Turkey (3-0), a win against Switzerland (3-0) and a win against Wales (1-0), rising to the first place in Group A and with the distinction of being the only team with both a perfect score and zero goals conceded. On the other hand, the set of Franco Foda finished second in Group C, this after defeat North Macedonia (3-1), lose to the Netherlands (2-0) and beat Ukraine (1-0).

Based on the above, and taking into account that Austria has never beaten Italy in direct confrontations (5 losses and 2 draws), the azzurris are presented as favorites to win the conquest, being that your pass to the quarterfinals is paid at 1.47 in the bookmakers. Instead, a tie is priced at 4.2 euros, while Austrian tax is valued at 8.

Therefore, Italian qualification for the next instance of the Eurocup is expected, although this will not become a reality -or not- until the Saturday June 26.