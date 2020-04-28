Marko explains the ideas being considered right now to celebrate the Austrian GP

He anticipates that they aim to make the F2 and the Porsche Supercup also run

Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull, explains the plan that is being prepared in Austria to celebrate the first Grand Prix of the 2020 season with the maximum guarantees: Formula 1 already organizes charter flights; upon arrival in the country it will be mandatory to certify the negative in the coronavirus tests and throughout the event it will be necessary to wear a mask.

Liberty Media is already working on a series of measures to ensure that the Austrian GP is held in maximum safety and that it meets the requirements of the Austrian government. The main thing is that the personnel that go to the circuit, which will be the minimum, have tested negative for coronavirus in the week that the Grand Prix is ​​held.

“The catalog of Formula 1 measures has already been drawn up, the staff will be significantly reduced to minimize travel. It is now being studied whether this package of measures created by FOM respects the requirements of the Austrian government,” explains Marko in statements to the German RTL television.

“It is important that all who come to Austria have a negative result in a test that should not be more than four days old “, clarifies Marko

The Red Bull advisor also states that all staff must wear a mask and keep distance from other members. “During the event, the mouth protectionHelmut, who celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday.

On the other hand, Marko proposes to travel in charter flights, that is, outside business hours and use military airports for landings in order not to mix the personnel with the local population.

“The entire grid can be isolated with charter flights, so it will be difficult for them to come into contact with the local population,” says Marko, who explains that they are studying adding F1 races to the F1 program. Formula 2 and Porsche Supercup, although it makes clear that the entire event will take place without journalists, digitally.

Marko hopes that successfully holding the first GP in Austria will build confidence and help create a Domino effect that means they can compete up to 15 races.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.