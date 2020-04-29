The Austrian government announced that the confinement will be lifted on Friday, May 1 imposed to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, although it will maintain social distancing, while the gastronomy and hospitality premises may reopen from the 15th and 29th of that month, respectively.

According to the latest official figures, Austria has 15,256 cases of covid-19, of which 12,362 people recovered and 549 died.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet overcome it (the pandemic), but we are on the right track”, declared in a press conference the Minister of Health of the Alpine Republic, Rudolf Anschober, while the Minister of the Interior, Karl Nehammer, confirmed that at midnight on April 30 “the restrictions on the exits of the inhabitants’ home cease to apply “

Niemand in der Bundesregierung hat is sich mit der Entscheidung der Maßnahmen leicht gemacht. Sie hatten immer zum Ziel das Virus einzudämmen. Mit 30. April 24 Uhr enden die Ausgangsbeschränkungen. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/C3bkFLEAIh – Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer)

April 28, 2020

Anschober finished “successfully” the first phase of the revival of the economy, which consisted of the reopening, after Easter, of small shops and parks, as well as the increase in the reasons that allow the departure of citizens and the use of public transport.

Despite the cautious relaxation process, the numbers of new cases have not increased, on the contrary: The reproduction factor (number of people infected by a new infected person) remained below 1 and even decreased to 0.59.

Given this situation, the second phase is opened, which allows for reuniting with family and friends at any time, under the only limitation that, if the meeting takes place in public spaces, do not exceed 10 people and the distance is maintained Physical requirement with those with whom you do not live under the same roof.

This last point implies that the obligation to maintain a minimum distance of one meter between people will be maintained, as well as Cover your nose and mouth in shops and public transport. Further, up to 30 people may participate in a funeral and it is planned to allow “small demonstrations”, the EFE news agency reported.

Restaurants and other gastronomy venues may reopen their doors from May 15 Every day between 6 and 23 hours, although under certain restrictions, the Minister of Tourism, Elisabeth Köstinger, announced, as Chronicle published.

Those measures, such as limiting the maximum of four adults per table and the obligation to wear a mask by the staff who serve clients will be published tomorrow, he said.

The relaxation of restrictions announced today is part of a package of decisions to revive the economy and social life, which were previously planned also for May, such as the reopening of museums and libraries and the progressive return of children and young people to school and other educational centers.

