The Minister of Sports alleges that the decision will depend on the circuit, with which he has nothing to do

The evolution of the expansion of the coronavirus will be key

The French GP is positioned as the first of the season for Formula 1. However, confinement in the country has lasted until May 11 and the Tour de France has been postponed. Given this situation, Austria could witness the inauguration of this 2020 on July 5. The Minister of Sports of the European country does not consider this option impossible.

The country has 14,159 cases and 384 deaths, but it has already begun to relax isolation measures by opening some stores. It is expected that large stores will open by March 1, while hotels and restaurants will open by the end of that month. If the situation evolves favorably, it would not be unreasonable to think about playing the Austrian GP.

The Minister has made it clear that he does not make the decision, but has stated that if it depended on him, two races would be run that same weekend. However, it conditions it to the security that exists at the moment.

“Taking into account the fact that I am not responsible for the event, I can conceive that it can be done. The organizers must know that they have to comply with all sanitary and entry and exit regulations,” he explained in statements collected by the Austrian media. Kleine Zeitung.

On the other hand, a spokesman for the GP promoter company has refused to speak about the Minister’s statements. However, he considers that for the moment the celebration of the race weekend continues.

“Please understand that there are a multitude of aspects that have to be taken into account in the current situation. Projekt Spielberg cannot comment on the speculations that arise on a daily basis. The event depends on development and the legal basis. Based on current regulations , we can continue assuming that the event will go according to plan, “he said to finish.

