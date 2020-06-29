Austria announced this Sunday that it would force some Germans from a region where a coronavirus outbreak is reported to submit a negative test to covid-19 to cross the border.

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober thus answered a question on public television ORF about the possibility that the country would reject, like some German regional states, tourists from the canton of Gütersloh (western Germany).

This territory of 360,000 inhabitants of North Rhine-Westphalia has been confined again since Wednesday.

« We follow a common line, » Anschober replied, which is that these people show a test performed less than 48 hours in advance.

Instead, the measure does not affect Warendorf, another German canton where containment measures were also re-imposed, because the number of new cases there decreased rapidly.

Germany, which had been little affected by the virus, has discovered a significant outbreak of contagion in the slaughterhouse of the Tönnies group, where 6,700 people work. Many of the employees come from Bulgaria and Romania, and several live together.

On June 22, local authorities announced that 1,553 people were infected with covid-19 in Gütersloh, the vast majority without symptoms. A total of 21 were hospitalized and another six were admitted to intensive care.

dja / hh / erl / mls