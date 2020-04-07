Marko highlights Red Bull Ring’s ability to be ready overnight

Given Silverstone’s offer, Marko proposes to also use the Red Bull circuit

Helmut Marko believes that the Red Bull Ring meets the same requirements as Silverstone to hold several Grand Prix and help with the dispute of the largest number of races in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Silverstone offered to hold several races in its different track configurations. Given this offer, Helmut Marko is not far behind and proposes the headquarters of the Austrian GP, ​​owned by Red Bull, also as a track to contest more than one Grand Prix this year.

“The possibility is there because we have a system that makes it a ready-to-use circuit. You just have to negotiate with Liberty and it depends on the situation in the rest of Europe, “Marko said in remarks to the German publication Motorsport Magazin.

Marko points out that the Austrian track has the advantage that it can be prepared to hold a race from one day to the next, unlike other tracks.

“The advantage of Red Bull Ring is that it is a finished system that can be opened overnight“adds the Austrian.

Tickets have already been sold for the Austrian GP, ​​to be held on the first weekend of July, but Marko prefers to remain cautious about the possibility that the race can be held, remembering that they depend on the situation in Europe and the rest of the world.

“We are going to have to wait and see the situation, since we are not alone in the world. Even though we can organize ourselves, it does not help us that there are travel restrictions in the rest of Europe that prevent us from working in a country without first going through a Quarantine. The situation is better overall, but it is not possible to promise or rule out at this time, “said the Red Bull adviser.

“Tickets have already been sold. First we would like to know if a race can be held and if it is with or without spectators. These questions are currently unknown,” insists Marko to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.