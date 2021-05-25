Austria bans flights and the entry of tourists from the United Kingdom by the Indian variant

Indian citizens in a queue to be served (Photo: ARUN SANKAR via AFP via Getty Images)

Austria has decided to ban flights and the entry of tourists from the United Kingdom due to the risk of contagion from the Indian strain, which has been triggered since the end of April. The measure relating to travelers has come into force this Tuesday, while the travel limitation will do so on June 1. In both cases, they will be valid until June 20, 2021.

The norm, which follows the line of other countries like Germany, comes as the United Kingdom is suffering a spike in diagnoses related to the Indian variant.

The Austrian Government authorizes entry from the islands to national citizens and persons with habitual residence or domicile in Austria. Entry is also possible for humanitarian reasons or in the urgent interest of the republic, adds the department in its official note.

The United Kingdom is now considered a “state with variants of the virus”, a classification that links it to nations such as Brazil, South Africa and India itself. Being part of this ‘black list’ means that those who come from there or have been in the last ten days will only be able to access with a negative PCR, mandatory also for those vaccinated or immunized.

In the case of nationals or residents who return, they will have to undergo a PCR in the first 24 hours and will be controlled by the health authorities.

