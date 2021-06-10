Australotitan, the largest dinosaur in Australia

Discovered in southwest Queensland (Australia), it is the largest dinosaur species ever found in Australia. The huge titanosaur lived more than 90 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period (approximately 92-96 million years ago).

The gigantic dinosaur belongs to Titanosauria, a diverse group of sauropod dinosaurs (long-necked herbivores) and it would have been between 25-30 meters long (as long as a basketball court or larger than a tennis court) from snout to the tip of the tail, about 5-6.5 meters high and would have weighed about 23 -74 tons.

With its gigantic size, this dinosaur ate plants with its long neck (similar to Apatosaurus and Brachiosaurus) and, according to its metrics, it belongs to the dozen or so largest dinosaur species in the world.

“Australotitan cooperensis joins the growing list of exclusively Australian dinosaur species discovered in the Queensland outback, and also shows an entirely new area for dinosaur discovery in Australia,” said Scott Hocknull, researcher at the Queensland Museum and University. from Melbourne.

The remains were found near Cooper Creek in the Eromanga Basin. They found the dinosaur’s shoulder blades, limbs and pelvic bones, many of them virtually intact. The remote location, size and fragility of the dinosaur bones contributed to a delay in the official determination that the remains belonged to a previously unknown species, paleontologists clarified.

It was a very long and tedious process, in which 3D comparisons of the bones found with those of their closest cousins, digitally scanning each bone and comparing the results with the bones of other sauropods, until confirming that it was a new species.