Australia’s TPG Telecom implements MATRIXX software to enable multiple brands on a single converged charging platform

MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry, announced today that it has partnered with TPG Telecom Limited of Australia (ASX: TPG). TPG Telecom operates a number of leading Internet and mobile phone brands, including Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode and Lebara, offering consumers a complete portfolio of fixed and mobile products in the Australian telecommunications market.

With its 5G rollout advancing at full speed in major Australian cities, TPG Telecom is committed to cementing its place as a strong force for its customers. Looking ahead, as 5G goes mainstream, TPG Telecom seeks to unlock new opportunities and offerings resulting from the next explosion of connected devices. With the aim of improving the current experience, while laying the foundations for future innovation, TPG Telecom selected the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform to build a flexible and agile service capable of offering innovation in real time. to meet the ever-changing demand of consumers.

“At TPG Telecom, the investments we make are designed to provide immediate benefit to our customers today, with a view to how we can unlock new opportunities tomorrow,” said Rob James, Digital Group Head & Chief Information Officer at TPG Telecom. “Delivering enhanced value to our shareholders is essential to our success and the MATRIXX platform will allow us to rapidly innovate and experiment with new monetization models across all of our brands.”

Implemented as part of a comprehensive digital transformation program, the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform enables TPG Telecom to be more commercially competitive, while reducing costs associated with legacy infrastructure.

“We started with the ambition to consolidate multiple mobile rating platforms while continuing to operate as Vodafone Hutchison Australia. By merging with TPG Corporation to form TPG Telecom, the use of MATRIXX has enabled us to ensure that all of our brands have access to one rating platform. MATRIXX enables us to consolidate and transform the monetization of 4G and 5G services by moving to a single real-time platform that is tightly integrated with our network, “said Easwaren Siva, General Manager Strategy & Architecture at TPG Telecom.

With the first phase completed, MATRIXX is now available for Vodafone brand prepaid services. In the later phases of the transformation program, TPG Telecom will migrate mobile postpaid rating across its portfolio of brands, in addition to MVNO, wholesaling and enabling standalone 5G charging.

“We are delighted to be able to help carry TPG Telecom’s vision of improved business agility and a greater customer experience,” said Glo Gordon, CEO of MATRIXX. “Helping transform the way TPG Telecom monetizes today, while offering them a powerful and highly configurable monetization platform for their future innovation, speaks to the core of what we do best: empowering our customers so they can empower theirs”.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited was formed through the merger of Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited and TPG Corporation, formerly TPG Telecom, on July 13, 2020. The merger brought together two highly complementary businesses, creating the leading challenger full-service telecommunications provider in Australia.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest emerging digital service provider, regional and carrier groups, MATRIXX offers a cloud-native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched business and operational agility. By unifying IT and networks, MATRIXX offers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) that enables efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support services to the consumer, wholesale and enterprise markets. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX enables companies to leverage network assets and business agility to succeed at the web scale.

