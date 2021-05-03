Australians Clancy and Artacho win the beach volleyball world tour

05/03/2021 at 02:40 CEST

Efe

Australians Taligua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho made two spectacular comebacks to beat Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and ‘Duda’ Santos this Sunday 19-21, 22-20, 16-14 and win the beach volleyball world tour.

In the final of the third of three consecutive series of the circuit in the Mexican resort of Cancun, the Brazilians, third on the world list, came from behind, took advantage of the mistakes of their rivals and took the first set 21-19.

The story was reversed for the rest of the game, the South Americans imposed their class at the start and the Australians came from behind, with better play at the critical moment.

In the second quarter, with the scoreboard against 15-19, the Australians showed an impenetrable defense and placed their shots in the nobody’s zone to tie 19-19 and win with prominence in the net of Clancy, who took advantage of his high stature to make a couple of decisive blocks.

Huge win for @ausvolley Olympians @TaliquaClancy and @MariafeADS at the 4-star FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour at Cancun Hub @MexBeachVolley 🏆 The Aussies won the hard-fought battle against Brazil 19-21, 22-20, 16-14. # TokyoTogether

📸 @volleyballworld https://t.co/g1lxldSpBZ pic.twitter.com/CRK0Cer8fI – AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) May 2, 2021

Again in the third Brazil went ahead 7-3. With Artacho’s great defense they tied 8-8, from which the match was even until, with the score 15-15, Artacho finished off to no-man’s-land and Clancy again blocked with precision to win the gold medal.

In the duel for bronze, the Americans Alix Klineman and April Ross, second in the world rankings, beat Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, first in the ranking, 21-16, 21-15.

The men’s final was won by the Qatari couple of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, 21-15, 21-12 against Russians Konstantin Semenov and Ilya Leshukov.

After losing the first two finals of the tour, Younusse and Tijan showed almost perfect play, with good mobility and effectiveness in attack. In both sets they took advantage early and kept it.

The world circuit had for the first time three consecutive stops at the same venue, in a bubble in Cancun with a purse of $ 900,000.