Australian Toby Price renews for two seasons with the KTM team

06/08/2021 at 11:01 CEST

.

The australian Toby Price has renewed his contract with the KTM Factory Racing team for two seasons and will focus his preparation on the FIM Cross-Country Rally World Championship, and of course on the Dakar Rally, as he begins his seventh season with the Red Bull team KTM.

Two-time Dakar winner Toby Price began his career in the specialty of Motocross before moving to Enduro and in his country he has five Australian Off-Road Championship titles, as well as several victories in the famous desert races of Finke and Hattah, in addition to representing his country in the ISDE Six Days in 2014, where he finished second in the overall individual drivers’ standings.

Price contested his first Dakar in 2015 and he has already achieved third place on the podium, since then he has raced the Dakar every year, finishing at least in third place each time he has finished the test.

On his seventh consecutive Dakar, in 2021, Toby Price He was the leading KTM rider at the end of stage eight, but a fall at 155 kilometers into stage nine caused a shoulder injury that forced him to retire. After a period of rehabilitation in which the 33-year-old underwent three different surgeries, the double Dakar winner is now ready to begin his preparations to return to racing.

“I feel like in a big family and for me it is a home away from home, so spending another two years with the boys is something that I am certainly looking forward to and I hope I can return the trust they have placed in me by achieving other victories”, points out Toby Price in the team’s press release.

“The whole team has been an important part of my career for the last four or five years, so I am very happy to continue being part of it, and we are also developing the new bike, which is going well,” says the Australian rider.

“My injury seems to be healing well. At first there were some complications, but now, after three surgeries, I am much better, although I would say I am at 60-70%, so I am not far from ready to get back on. to the bike and compete “, acknowledges Price, who emphasizes that” the plan is to return to training as soon as it is safe to do so and prepare with the aim of adding another Dakar title to my palm and if I can add two, it would be even better. ! “.

JLL / og