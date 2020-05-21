By Colin Packham

SYDNEY, May 21 (.) – The leaders of Australia’s states and territories discussed on Thursday the reopening of the country’s internal borders, an important step to rejuvenate a national tourism sector that generates some 80,000 million Australian dollars (50,000 million dollars), as part of the relief of restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he wants the bulk of social distancing restrictions to be removed by a three-phase plan by July, with the country reporting low daily numbers of new COVID-19 infections. .

But the implementation of the federal plan depends on the leaders of each state and territory, who come from opposing political parties and who hold conflicting positions around the security of allowing unrestricted movement throughout the country.

The state of New South Wales, the country’s most populous, has called for all borders to be opened as a critical step in boosting a weakened national economy.

“For Australia to truly advance as a nation during this time of economic and health difficulties, we need to open our borders,” New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

National tourism generated a record figure of A $ 80.7 billion last year, according to official government data, almost half of all tourism spending.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said Wednesday that there is no medical reason to keep borders closed, but many smaller states, which have recorded very low numbers of infections and few or even no deaths, remain reluctant.

“It is contradictory, New South Wales is asking that public transport not be used in Sydney (…) and yet asks ‘why can’t the people of New South Wales fly to Western Australia?'” Western Australia state governor Mark McGowan said.

Queensland State Director of Health Jeannette Young supported calls for keeping borders closed, saying “one single case can be a huge setback to our plan to open up our communities.”

Australia’s tourism sector was one of the hardest hit by social distancing restrictions, including the closure of its international borders to non-residents and the ban on non-essential internal travel.

In April, almost 600,000 people were forced to stop working due to restrictions related to the coronavirus. Australia’s unemployment rate rose to 9.6%.

In an effort to cushion the “unprecedented” blow to the economy, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to 0.25% at an emergency meeting in March and launched an unlimited program of quantitative easing .

(Information from Colin Packham; edited by Jane Wardell, Michael Perry and Lincoln Feast; translated by Andrea Ariet in Gdansk)