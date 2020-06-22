People walk along a coastal path following the easing of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, on June 22, 2020. . / Loren Elliott

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Jun 21 (.) – Australia’s second most populous state, Victoria, extended its state of emergency on Sunday for another four weeks, until July 19, as part of efforts to combat a surge in coronavirus infections with a rebound in community transmission.

The measure came a day after the state said it would reimpose restrictions that limit visitors to homes to five and open-air meetings to 10, starting Monday. The limits had been relaxed on June 1 to allow up to 20 people in homes and public gatherings.

Victoria reported 19 new infections on Sunday, marking the fifth day of increases of more than 10 cases. The state has had a total of 1,836 confirmed cases, a quarter of the cases in Australia, since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

The increase in Victoria has alarmed other states, which have had few or no new cases for several weeks. Queensland and Western Australia, which closed their borders in March and April respectively, said they would weigh Victoria’s situation before reopening.

« But the last thing we want to do is lift the borders, get a lot of people here, for example for school vacations, spread the coronavirus in our state, and then force ourselves to reimpose the restrictions, » said Queensland Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles. .

Despite the increase in cases in Victoria, health officials do not see the need to require masks. Nick Coatsworth, Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, said they would be of limited value in a country where absolute transmission numbers remain « very low. »

Avoiding hugs and kisses is « possibly much more important than wearing masks, for example, » he said.

Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said 210 of the state’s cases are believed to be related to transmission in the community, blaming families who have held large gatherings attended by people with mild symptoms since restrictions were relaxed.

(Information from Sonali Paul; edited by Michael Perry and William Mallard; translated by Tomás Cobos)