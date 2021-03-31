Australian Open: tables and data from the tennis tournament

(CNN) – Here’s a look at the Australian Open, one of the four competitions that make up the “Grand Slam” in professional tennis. The other three are Wimbledon, the French Open (Roland Garros) and the US Open.

Dates Australian Open 2021

February 8-21, 2021: the 109th edition of the Australian Open is scheduled to be held. This is how the pictures from the first round were.

January 20-February 2, 2020: The 108th edition of the Australian Open was held.

2020 results

Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the men’s final, and won his eighth Australian Open title.

Sofia Kenin defeated Garbine Muguruza in the women’s final, and earned her first Grand Slam title.

Other competition information

The total prize money for 2021 is A $ 71.5 million.

The youngest winners: –Male individuals– Ken Rosewall (18); –Female individuals– Martina Hingis (16)

Oldest winners: –Male individuals– Rosewall (37); Women’s Singles – Thelma Long (35)

Most consecutive singles wins: –Men– Roy Emerson (five) 1963-1967; –For women- Margaret Court (seven) 1960-1966

Most individual titles in general: –Male– Djokovic (eight); for women – Margaret Court (11)

Chronology

1905: the Australasian Championship is played in Melbourne.

1927: the name is changed to the Australian Championship.

1954: Thelma Long wins the Women’s Singles Championship at age 35, becoming the oldest woman to do so.

1969: the name is changed to the Australian Open.

1972: Ken Rosewall wins the Men’s Singles Championship at age 37, becoming the oldest male player to win the Australian Open. Rosewall also holds the record for the youngest champion, winning at age 18 in 1953.

2001: The same prize begins to be paid to men and women.