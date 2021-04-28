Australian Nick Kyrgios will play ATP Mallorca on a grass court

04/28/2021 at 3:35 PM CEST

EFE

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, number 23 in the world, has confirmed his participation in the ATP Mallorca Championships which will be held on the natural grass courts of the Mallorca Country Club in Calvià from June 19 to 26, as announced this Wednesday by the tournament organizers.

Kyrgios communicated his presence in Mallorca through a video During the official presentation of the tournament, which was attended, among others, by Catalina Cladera, president of the Consell de Mallorca, Alfonso Rodríguez, mayor of Calvià, Toni Nadal and Edwin Weindorfer, director and promoter of ATP Mallorca.

Toni Nadal highlighted at the press conference the importance of having a tennis player of the stature of Kyrgios in the tournament, “a player very often in the whole world, who always guarantees the show, and hopefully he will be in the final with Jaume (Munar)“, joked Rafa Nadal’s uncle and former coach.

The Spanish have also announced their participation Feliciano López and Fernando Verdasco, waiting for the completion of the efforts that the organizers are carrying out with other tennis players of various nationalities.

To the question of whether Rafa Nadal, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, will be in the tournament, Toni replied that he does not know: “That you have to ask (his coach) Carlos Moyá,” he said.

The celebration of the Mallorca Championships marks the return of an ATP tournament to the island 19 years later and during its development, the sanitary measures dictated by the authorities will be scrupulously followed, according to what the organizers made clear at the press conference.

The matches will be played on natural grass courts with a maximum capacity of 1,500 spectators in the stands and the singles and doubles tables will be made up of 28 and 16 doubles pairs, respectively.

The amount of the prize money is to be confirmed, “following the ATP criteria that these amounts can be adapted according to the existing public restrictions in each territory“, said the organization.

Local authorities and promoters have highlighted the great importance of the celebration of ATP Mallorca on the island, both in the sports aspect and in the tourist promotion of the island.

According to a study by the organizers, the economic impact of the tournament in the Mallorcan town of Calviá, host of the matches, could be around 24 million euros.