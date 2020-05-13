An Australian mother of 16 children has recounted the ‘devastating’ impact panicked shopping has had on their lives.

Large Family Lifestyle, Claire from & nbsp;This tribe of mine and Jess from & nbsp;Houseofhoods to talk about the real possibility that your pantry will be left empty because supermarket shelves are being razed due to the global coronavirus outbreak. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 33 “> Jeni Bonell, who has more than 9,000 followers in Facebook has collaborated with Georgina from Large Family Lifestyle, Claire from This tribe of mine and Jess from Houseofhoods to discuss the real possibility that her pantry will be left empty because supermarket shelves are being razed due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

“We have found the hoarding very alarming and terrible, and we fear that it will continue to get worse. We refuse to buy out of panic or to raze the shelves of everyday products that society needs, “said a statement sent by the women’s group.

“We do not ‘source’; we don’t buy more than we need. We make our normal purchase every week or every two weeks and, for many of us, our budgets do not allow us to spend $ 1,000 to collect reserves. Now we are regretting it, ”he continues.

The writing continues: “We chose to listen to the leader of our nation and trust that, in reality, there would be no shortage of food or anything, that all this was the result of the panic that had been unleashed and would ease, but here we are now , facing a real possibility of empty cars and pantries ”.

“Large families have been robbed of the possibility of buying food in the amount we NEED, not what we want. A packet of pasta isn’t enough, or milk, flour, eggs, or whatever else is limited (and we fully understand why it’s also maddening for us). We are now forced to go from store to store to find staples, often without finding what we need, and if this continues it could be a big problem. ”

The women’s group collaborated to uncover the devastating effect that the panic shopping has had on their family (Photo: Facebook).

Plus

“Some of these large families live in rural areas and have to travel considerable distances to make the purchase. Yes, it is easy to say: ‘Well, buy daily’, but from a logistical point of view, it is incredibly difficult. You have the travel time, often an hour or more round trip, you have the additional cost of fuel, which only adds to an already overloaded budget at the moment. These factors should be taken into account by our local supermarkets so that we can continue doing our weekly or fortnightly purchases. ”

“Fresh food prices are rising rapidly. We are seeing it everywhere. It cannot be denied. And yes, a small package of toilet paper is not going to last more than a day in the home of a large family. “

“We hope that our large supermarket chains ‒Coles, Woolworths, ALDI Australia, IGA, Costco Australia‒ can provide a solution that guarantees that our children are not hungry and that your larger family than usual will be able to serve a meal with the adequate quantity on the table”.

“We are very pleased to present our Medicare cards to show the number of people we have charge. We are not hoarding, we are simply trying to avoid traveling to the supermarket every day and doing it only once a week to decrease social contact at the moment. We also want our families to be safe. ”

“We know a wonderful community of parents and caregivers of large families who really feel pressured by it right now (and we understand this is the case for many large families, but a packet of pasta probably serves as leftovers to feed their family, but in ours we hardly have a start), and we really want to draw your attention to this issue and find a more practical way to move forward. We need to feed our family. “

Read more

“We really appreciate what has been done so far trying to keep the shelves stocked and curb panic buying.” We do not ask for special treatment, only fair treatment, an opportunity to buy “what we need for our children.”

“We are all in this together. Can we reach a compromise? Please help us with this. “

Supermarket shelves are being razed across the country (Photo: .).

More

two weeks after she turned to her account to reprimand a woman who made her feel guilty about her purchase.“data-reactid =” 89 “> Jeni’s note comes just two weeks after she turned to her account to reprimand a woman who made her feel guilty about her purchase.

Jeni started her post saying, “OH NO. No ma’am, you can’t stand behind me in the supermarket, with your sarcastic voice and frowning, as you say “loud enough for me to hear you: ‘Well, there goes TOOODO the toilet paper … Hmmmmpffff’,” he wrote .

The mother refused to apologize for buying toilet paper for her family, saying that “it is definitely bigger than hers.”

While Jeni said she believes the world is now experiencing a pandemic, she says that there is another one that is also taking over the entire world and that it is falta lack of manners accompanied by what appears to be a symptom of cruelty. ”

Yahoo Lifestyle.“data-reactid =” 93 “>” We have to encourage others not to ‘panic buy’ and to look at each other, “Jeni told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“There are pensioners and disabled people who cannot get what they need and there are larger families that simply need more because they have more people who use it. If we work together, we can all have enough supplies. ”

“The virus is scary enough that you also have to be afraid to go shopping because of the possible comments they make to you to take what you need for your family. We all have to be kind to each other. “