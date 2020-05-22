‘We cannot postpone the competition any longer and we must assume that there will be no vaccine against the new coronavirus. Or if it exists, it will not be available to everyone ‘, said the leader

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee, which were postponed to 2021 because of the new coronavirus pandemic, is experiencing problems getting everything in order for the competition to take place. Who admitted this was John Coates, chairman of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“We face real problems, we have a lot of people involved: 11,000 athletes from 206 countries, 5,000 coaches and officials, 20,000 journalists, 4,000 people involved in the organization and 60,000 volunteers,” Coates said on Friday at a conference organized by the media group News Corp.

Coates, who has already held the position of vice president of the IOC, made a point of emphasizing that there is no possibility of postponing the competition until after the summer, in the northern hemisphere, of 2021. “We cannot postpone the competition any more and we must start from principle that there will not be a vaccine against the new coronavirus. Or if it exists, it will not be available to everyone, “said the leader, who chairs the IOC Coordination Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Coates’ opinion matches that of German IOC President Thomas Bach, who admitted this week that the Olympic Games could be canceled if the covid-19 pandemic is not controlled by the middle of next year – the event is scheduled for happen from July 23 to August 8. The idea of ​​the leaders is to hold meetings in October to define health policies for the Olympics.

The executive director of the Local Organizing Committee, Toshiro Muro, said that neither this body, nor even the Japanese government, at any time said that 2021 was the “last option” for the Games to take place.

