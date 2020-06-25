WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – Qantas plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and extend temporary layoffs for another 15,000 workers, in an attempt by Australia’s largest airline to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Qantas on Thursday announced a plan to cut costs by billions of dollars and raise capital. The plan includes leaving 100 planes grounded for a year or more and immediately retiring all six of their Boeing 747s.

Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce noted that the airline has to reduce its volume in anticipation of several years of much lower revenue. The suspended workers, he noted, faced a long interruption in their careers at the airline.

“The measures we are taking will have a huge impact on thousands of our employees. This is something that affects us all a lot, ”Joyce told the press. “This is something that we did not decide very easily. But the disappearance of billions of dollars in income leaves us with few options if we want to save all possible jobs in the long term. ”

Joyce said the company had entered the crisis in a better position than most airlines and was optimistic about the future.

« Still, this crisis has hit us very, very hard, and the impact will be felt for a long time, » he said.

In a plan filed with the Australian Stock Exchange, Qantas said it would cut costs by A $ 15 billion ($ 10 billion) over three years and raise new capital worth of A $ 1.9 billion to help accelerate the recovery of the sign and position it to take advantage of new opportunities.

Qantas has about 29,000 employees. Joyce said she expected only 8,000 to work next month, and 15,000 by the end of the year. He said he was confident that the workforce would grow back to 21,000 as international routes opened in the next two years.