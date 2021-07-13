Australia raises alarms in the United States national team

Notable disaster in which the national basketball team is immersed USA, having lost the two friendly matches that he has played in preparation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. The Nigeria thing was a warning to sailors, but having lost again a few days later, this time against Australia, shows how hard Gregg Popovich has to work. The result was 91-83 in favor of the oceanic, with Patty Mills as the star of the game, destroying the North Americans in a third quarter with a 32-18 run. Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard were the best.