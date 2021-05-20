Australia, official candidate for the 2027 World Cup

Australia officially launched its bid on Thursday to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, “the event of a generation” that it says will generate billions of dollars and allow Wallabies return to your former glory.

World champion in 1991 and 1999, Australia reached the final of the 2003 World Cup that it had hosted. But since then, the Wallabies have lost their splendor and local rugby, with great financial difficulties, has suffered competition from other sports.

“This is a great day for all Australians as we are officially raising our hands to run as candidates to host the third largest sporting event in the world,” said Rugby Australia President, Hamish McLennan, it’s a statement.

“The 2027 World Cup is the event of a generation, and hosting it is a unique opportunity that will generate significant economic benefits for our country.”

The World Cup will generate 2.5 billion dollars (1.6 billion euros) for the economy, attract 200,000 visitors to the country and more than two million spectators to the stadiums, Rugby Australia estimated.

McLennan spoke of an “incomparable opportunity to develop the sport” that would be part of “a green and golden decade”, the national colors of Australia, during which the country will host several major sporting events.

Brisbane is the IOC’s preferred candidate to host the 2032 Olympics. Australia will host the Cricket World Cup Twenty20 and the Women’s Basketball World Cup next year and in 2023, the Women’s Soccer World Cup.

Australia is the favorite against Russia. Argentina had also expressed interest in this organization, but left it last year.

The host countries for the 2027 and 2031 editions will be designated in May 2022, and the deadline for submission of applications will be January 2022.

The prospect of the 2027 World Cup could help Rugby Australia turn the page from a difficult period, amid the costly exclusion of former Wallabie Israel Folau, financial difficulties aggravated by the pandemic, the departure of the coach Michael Cheika after the disappointing 2019 World Cup and the resignation in 2020 of its CEO, Raelene castle.