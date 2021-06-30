Australia lags behind in vaccination as lockdowns increase

(Bloomberg) – After receiving praise for an initial response to the coronavirus that averted the high death toll seen in the United States and Europe, Australia’s slow vaccination plan has made the country a laggard in the pandemic.

The Bloomberg vaccine tracker shows that the country is only ahead of its neighbor New Zealand among the 38 nations of the Organization for Economic and Development (OECD) in dose management. Australia has supplied enough vaccines for only 14.7% of its population, lagging behind many small economies, such as Morocco, with 25.4%, Azerbaijan, with 17%, and the small South American nation of Suriname, 15, 5%.

Affected by supply chain delays for contracted drug manufacturers, Prime Minister Scott Morrison realizes that failure to procure more doses from a wider range of sources is having long-term implications, such as time even for his re-election bid next year. About half of the country’s population of 25 million people is currently in a form of lockdown that affects business activity, as health authorities rush to stamp out outbreaks of the delta variant across the continent.

In stark contrast to the freedoms Australians enjoyed just a few months ago, mandatory stay-at-home and mask-wearing orders have been imposed in major cities such as Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. On Wednesday, they were joined by the remote inland town of Alice Springs, near the natural tourist attraction of Uluru and home to thousands of vulnerable indigenous peoples.

Whether it’s watching crowds flock to London’s Wimbledon tennis tournament or as life returns to relative normalcy in America, Australians’ patience with Morrison’s belated vaccine rollout may be starting to wear thin. A poll released Monday showed that his Conservative government fell 2 percentage points behind the main Labor opposition, reversing the 4-point lead it had three months ago.

“Australians are well aware of the mass vaccination campaign that is being coordinated in the US,” said Helen Pringle, a political researcher at the University of New South Wales. “They are becoming increasingly aware that their battle against the pandemic will not end anytime soon, and we have missed the opportunity to establish a global gold standard to achieve ‘covid normality.’

Along with other so-called “zero covid” nations such as China and Singapore, the persistent outbreaks show the limits of Australia’s strategy to beat the pandemic with closed international borders and rigorous testing. The Labor opposition claims that the delta variant is responsible for more than 20 leaks of the virus from quarantine hotels in the country, and that the cases are also related to mining workers and airline crew members who have traveled across the country.

Morrison is also blamed for misleading messages about the safety of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine, which has been linked to rare blood clots. State and territory leaders have also said their government is not providing enough doses and has been unclear about how much they will receive and when.

The government defends its position, saying more supplies are on the way.

“Our roadmap out of this situation is progressive opening up” by intensifying deployment, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News on Wednesday. He noted that the message around the country’s vaccination program had a “focus on safety.”

Meanwhile, Australians are likely to face continued lockdowns whenever cases of the virus are reported in their communities, a special threat during the ongoing winter months.

