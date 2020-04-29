Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that bans on international travel and large agglomerations will remain in effect, despite the government’s easing isolations and moving towards a “Covid-free” economy and society. .

Surfers at Bondi Beach after reopening in Sydney 4/28/2020 REUTERS / Loren Elliott

Photo: .

Some states have already begun to lift restrictions amid a slowdown in new coronavirus infections – something that Canberra attributes to its measures and large-scale tests.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia would expand the tests by obtaining an additional 10 million test kits, enough for the entire year 2020.

“When we return to this freer economy and society from Covid, it is important to know that, with the easing of these restrictions, it is clear that there will continue to be additional cases,” Morrison told reporters in the capital.

“It won’t be exactly as it was before. I can’t see international travel taking place in the near future. The risks are too obvious. I can’t see (Australians) going to a game for now, these larger mass agglomerations.”

Australia has recorded 6,738 cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 89 deaths as of this Wednesday – far less than figures reported in the United States, parts of Asia and Europe and other outbreaks.

