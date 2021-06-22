Australia: for gold in 4×100

The water reaches the boiling point in the main pools of the world. The energy and physical power of the competitors, their furious stroke, which slaps the liquid surface, touches the sensitive fibers of emotion in the spectators and fans, with the trials or Olympic selection tournaments. The trials of the United States and Australia, the Olympic powers, have passed spectacularly and continue in Canada, France, Romania and other countries. The transparent qualification criterion obeys ties and roots intimately connected with life: the uncertainty of life; the moment is unique and unrepeatable.

A trial is similar to an Olympic competition with all the agonal nuances; and being the best, the fastest, the strongest, the most daring, the most intelligent, is not enough to succeed. It is necessary to prove it! On a certain day, at a certain time.

One point overrides the sporting record: fitness. Australians and Americans, over dozens of years, discovered the concept of “tapering-off”, a period in which high mileage loads decrease, speed is tuned, and physical and psychic energy reserves come into play. . Physiologists, trainers, researchers, have turned tapering into art and science. The coaches say that the competitor must function in the state of form, like the string of a violin, neither too tight nor too loose, in such a way that it gives the exact sound in the aquatic concert. The tapering-off process begins approximately one month before the top goal, in relation to the athlete’s age and experience. It can be individual and collective.

This Sunday, in the last session in Omaha, Simone Manuel, a black swimmer, gold in Rio de Janeiro in the 100m freestyle, eliminated from this event, qualified in her last opportunity in the 50m freestyle distance in 23.67.

EU presents 26 men and 24 women in Tokyo. Australia, 16 and 18. One of its main stars is Katie Ledecky, winner of 5 golds in Rio. He will compete in Tokyo in the 200, 400, 800, 1,500 m freestyle and in the 4×200 relay. One of her strong opponents will be the Australian Ariarne Titmus in the four ponds. Titmus smashed Italy’s Federica Pellegrini’s world record (1: 52.98) by timing 1.53.09 at 11/100. Ledecky qualified in 1: 55.11.

Australia rises with the power of a powerful Tsunami in the 4×100 m relay, dazzled when four of its swimmers swam below 53 ”, which augurs them gold in Tokyo: Emma McKeon, 52.35; Cate Campbell, 52.59; Madison Wilson, 52.76, and Meg Harris, 52.92. The US quatrain over 53 ”with Abbey Weitzeil, 53.53; Erika Brown, 53.59; Olivia Smoliga, 53.62, and Natalie Hinds, 53.84.

Bobby Finke, EU, does not set the trial mark (15.44.89) at 1,500 m 15.46.06.

