The “Church of Chlorine” has claimed that its treatments can also cure acne, flu, cancer and autism.

Azteca News –

Australia Today he fined 151 thousand 200 local dollars (98 thousand 099 Americans) to a church for selling a “treatment miracle” based chlorine for cure the COVID-19.

The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing stated earlier this May that chlorine could heal any patient with the new coronavirusHowever, Australian and international medical specialists have warned of the danger of using products of this type.

The also known as “church of the chlorine“He has stated on previous occasions that his treatments can cure acne, flu, cancer, autism and now the new coronavirus.

The Australian headquarters of this church even sent a letter to US President Donald Trump in early April, to support his statements where he suggested doing tests with disinfectants to treat patients with COVID-19.

According to reports by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio station, for years the government of Australia it has issued sanctions against this church, however, it remains operational.

His biggest line of “treatments miracle”It consists of what they call MMS or Miracle Mineral Solution that has been banned by the country’s health authorities, in the same way as those of the United States.

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration indicated that the church has 12 infractions for selling its MMS and distributing advertising regarding the properties of these solutions.

“The church refers consumers of its MMS to visit its website where there are‘ testimonials ’that ensure that this product is capable of treating, among other diseases, the COVID-19“Warned the health authority according to ABC.