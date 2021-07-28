Australia continues to amaze with a highly inspired Mills

Vibrant, even and surprising. This is group B of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, with an Australia that reaffirms its role as a candidate for glory by having managed to beat Italy by 86-83 in an exciting game, in which Landale and Patty Mills were the great strongholds of the oceanic team. They knew how to perfectly read the situations that occurred during the game, neutralizing the great game of Fontecchio and Mannion, and completely drying up a Gallinari below their possibilities. In addition, Germany beat Nigeria 99-92, making the Africans almost certainly say goodbye to any option to qualify.