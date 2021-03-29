Australia borders the third most populous city in the country by 7 cases of covid-19

Australian authorities on Monday ordered the confinement for three days of about 2.4 million inhabitants of the city of Brisbane, the third most populous in the country, after accumulating seven infections community covid-19.

Queensland head of state Annastacia Palaszczuk reported at a press conference in Brisbane four local cases with the British variant, considered highly contagious, when announcing the measure, in effect from five in the afternoon, before the Easter school holidays.

“I know this will make some changes in people’s lives, but we have to do this soon. We’ve been through these three days before. If we all do the right thing, I am sure we will overcome it again, “said Palaszczuk, alluding to a similar measure applied last January after the first infection with the British variant.

Australian authorities also expressed their concern that some of the people with covid-19 have displaced to different parts of Queensland and the neighboring state of New South Wales, while other jurisdictions in the country have reinforced preventive measures.

Infection in a hospital

The current outbreak began three weeks ago, after a doctor treating a patient with covid-19 who had arrived from abroad became infected in a hospital in the capital of Queensland, which to date totals 73 active cases, most of them among international travelers, according to official data.

Australia, which in the rest of its regions lacks community infections of covid-19, accumulates since the beginning of the pandemic last year 29,260 infections of the disease, including those of 909 deaths, and less than 200 active cases of coronavirus, almost entirely from travelers who returned from abroad.

The oceanic country, which is among the top ten in the world in health and economic management, keeps its borders closed since the beginning of the pandemic to avoid contagion within its territory, although a failure in the quarantine centers in the city of Melbourne for returnees from abroad caused a second wave last July.