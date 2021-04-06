Austin Vanderford vs. Fabian Edwards added to Bellator 259

An interesting middleweight bout has been added to the Bellator 259 undercard. Austin vanderford will face Fabian Edwards.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani Monday afternoon.

Vanderfold will seek to extend his undefeated in Bellator. “Mr VanZant” has won his 10 fights, with four within the organization of California. In his last fight, he beat Vinicius Of Jesus by unanimous decision in Bellator 251.

Edwards, comes from losing his undefeated, when he lost with Costello van Steenis by decision divided into Bellator Milan. The brother of Leon edwards became known for his passage in BAMMA. Fabian stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 3 victories for TKO and 3 by way of completion.

Bellator 259 It will be held on May 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.