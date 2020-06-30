As we saw during this week’s broadcast on WWE RAW, everything seemed to be in order, but without a doubt what caught many attention was the absence of certain talents. In this case it was notorious that Seth Rollins Austin Theory’s disciple was not next to his Messiah on Monday night.

Rollins continued to develop his rivalry with Rey Mysterio, and tore Aleister Black and Humberto Carillo apart in team action. This showed that Rollins does not need to have two basalts to win, although what is really worrying is what would be happening outside of Kayfabe.

Austin Theory could have COVID-19

According to various reports from sources within WWE and some rumors from social networks, it has been speculated that the young talent would have tested positive for the coronavirus, or failing that if he had not tested positive, at least he had the symptoms despite giving a negative test. , to which the company decided not to take risks. Finally the last one that has sounded, is that Theory is among the talents that do not want to return to WWE after the crisis and outbreak that is underway.

At the moment there are no details about it, but we can see what happens in the coming weeks because things are certainly getting interesting.

