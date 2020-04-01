Austin Theory, a star is born

Austin Theory | In a year marked by Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano, Ciampa’s return, Finn Balor’s return to his origins as Prince Devitt or Keith Lee’s unexpected rush, no one seemed to notice how young Theory made a foothold in himself. yellow mark.

His debut against Roderick Strong and his turn heel in a segment with Tommaso Ciampa were the first indications that Triple H was beginning to place his trust in this rookie. just 22 years old.

While we praise how AEW is able to manage young talent and make fighters who are not in their thirties as they can be Sammy Guevara or Darby Allin give high-level combat, when WWE does things well, you also have to recognize it.

What nobody expected was that Andrade’s injury the week before Wrestlemania 36 It would be the trigger for Austin Theory to be called to debut on the main roster without turning 23 years old. Who was going to tell this promising superstar that her first fight is going to be in the biggest event of the year with titles in between.

The irruption of «The anonymous boy»

From Spain we are very happy that WWE begins to trust its young talents. We all have in mind that not long ago they signed the first Spaniard in their history, A-Kid. The community of fans in Spain is growing and the debut of the youngest fighter in history to star in a 5-star fight (according to The Wrestling Observer) would be an important stimulus for Wrestling to continue to gain importance.

There is no doubt that with talents such as Theory or A-Kid, WWE ensures a prosperous future. We are talking about fighters who know how to tell a story while fighting, something that is perhaps equal to or more important than the combat itself.

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

