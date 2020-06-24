The #SpeakingOut movement continues to reveal several cases of harassment linked to professional wrestling and this time it was Austin Theory, one of the young promises of WWE in his brand RAW.

Through her twitter account, a 15-year-old girl accused Austin Theory of asking her for intimate photos on snapchat when she was just 13 years old. The young woman affirms that the fighter paid special attention to her and shows a couple of photos next to her, in one accusing him of being touched improperly; In addition, he points out that when the #SpeakingOut Theory movement left, he blocked it from social networks.

after #speakingout on what I went through He blocked me, what a piece of shit pic.twitter.com/1quK6q2t1l – tay🥺 (@taytumangell) June 22, 2020

Austin Theory goes viral in a bad way

Although the tweet went viral this morning, the case is not at all clear and presents more questions than answers, so it was harshly questioned by followers of the fighter and by public opinion.

These types of movements are a double-edged sword, because while various cases of abuse are unmasked, there are also people who take the opportunity to harm careers or to have a moment of fame on social networks.

Neither the wrestler nor WWE have issued any comment on the situation, although following protocols they have surely had some conversation and if necessary, as in the case of Matt Riddle, a legal defense will be exercised.

On the other hand, if the case of abuse is real, it is important that the girl go to the appropriate instances that can prove her word and proceed legally before the fighter.

