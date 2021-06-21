Austin sees Gauff as the sensation at Wimbledon

Beyond the crazy Ferris wheel that is tournament after tournament the women’s circuit with its endless and well-received surprises, there is a player whose name rings out with special force in the week before the start of Wimbledon. And that name is none other than Cori gauff. The very young 17-year-old American tennis player, who already broke molds in the Cathedral of tennis in 2019 reaching the last 16 at the age of 15, it seems that now she is ready to bet on something much more ambitious. She takes pressure off but many voices place her as the player to follow with special attention on the return from Wimbledon after the 2020 pandemic.

One of those voices more than authorized in fact is his compatriot and former player Tracy Austin. He is very clear about what Coco is capable of as Ubitennis collects. “She will go a long way at Wimbledon. She is going to be the Wimbledon sensation again. Taking as a reference two seasons ago, she has improved her forehand, improved her second serve and is much stronger. She already has a good experience and has won titles. He’s going to be seeded again and he’s going to make it to the last rounds, “says Austin. And we already know Gauff, he comes from winning on the clay of Parma and after that from making the quarterfinals at Roland Garros where only a huge Barbora Krejcikova knew how to stop her after coming back from a first set that was practically Gauff’s.

Tracy Austin also makes an interesting comparative note. “Venus Williams has the same second cut serve and she has won five times at Wimbledon. The grass accentuates the cut and that helps a lot,” he observes. This week Coco Gauff will prepare on the slopes of Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park in a tournament that is always a more than suitable prelude to face what is to come at the All England Club. The Florida tennis player flees from favoritism and labels that can be a heavy burden on the grass at Wimbledon.

“People may think I’m going to feel the pressure when I go there, but I’m not going to go with that pressure to Wimbledon. I’m just going to have fun and enjoy myself. I don’t want to put pressure on myself by comparing what I did two years ago. “I want to do better than the first time I went there but that time was the beginning of everything,” recalls Gauff. “I really appreciate that experience and of course it has helped me a lot as a player and as a person,” she admits.

Special link to Wimbledon

Everyone was moved by Coco Gauff’s walk through Wimbledon 2019, since she beat an icon of the event like Venus Williams in the first round. It is logical to think that for Gauff this tournament awakens special emotions that no other tournament does. “I think I have not had memories yet of what I did at Wimbledon, I suppose they will come to me when I go to its tracks. It is the most prestigious tournament in the world. It was great to be able to play there where not many can play and do it also being so young And also playing in one of its two biggest courts where many people have not played yet. That fills me with pride, “he says.