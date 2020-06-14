Kyrie irving left this Friday at NBA in an upside down situation. After having reached an agreement with the Players UnionAfter almost 3 months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus crisis, it was possible to establish the dates of return to the competition, in addition to those of the Draft, Free Agency and the 2020/21 season.

The Irving rebellion has 80 players who consider that the situation in the United States due to the problem of racism is not enough to return to the NBA. However, there is another group of players, led by LeBron James, who believes that both can be done. Austin Rivers He is one of them, and he has answered Kyrie Irving through his social networks.

The Rockets player explains, through a statement, that the fight of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ can be done at the same time that the end of the current season is disputed, and also the players can donate their respective salaries they earn during that period of time:

« I have been trying to find the correlation of Irving’s words and I cannot do it. Returning does not mean not supporting the cause, on the contrary. With the money of each NBA player we can help more people and continue to give importance to the movement ‘Black Lives Matter’ that I agree with 100%. Change needs to happen as injustice has taken its toll on this country for a long time. « +