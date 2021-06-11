Austin Passed Resolution Supporting Immigration Reform



Austin promotes immigration reform.

Photo: JUSTIN HAMEL / . / .

The municipal council of Austin, the capital of Texas, approved this Thursday a resolution urging the United States Congress to turn into law several projects that would legalize and provide a path to citizenship to millions of undocumented people.

The resolution encourages federal lawmakers to pass a series of bills aimed at keeping immigrant families together and creating a path to citizenship, the mayor explained. Steve adler in a message on his Twitter account.

Today, Austin City Council approved a resolution supporting federal legislation to keep families together and provide a path to citizenship for immigrants. We are urging Congress to pass common-sense immigration reforms and permanent protections for immigrant families. – Major Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) June 10, 2021

Adler added that in Austin “we want everyone to be safe no matter who they are or where they come from.”

“Fear will not divide our community”, added the head of the city council.

The approval of the measure represents a contrast with the picture that texas it has projected on an immigration reform and projects that legalize certain groups of undocumented immigrants.

The resolution supports three bills that are being considered by Congress: the American Dream and Promise Bill 2021, the Agricultural Workforce Modernization Act 2021, and a bill that seeks to keep immigrant families together.

The council said it will send copies of the resolution to Texas senators and federal representatives, as well as the White House.

The state of Texas, and the prosecutor Ken paxton, have led several lawsuits against the Executive’s efforts to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Last week the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, signed a disaster declaration to close more than 50 facilities that house some 4,000 migrant children who crossed the US-Mexico border alone.

The proclamation instructs state agencies to deny or terminate licenses for childcare facilities that house unaccompanied minors within the next 90 days, a message contrary to Austin’s.

The concilor Greg Casar, that sponsored the resolution approved today, warned in a statement that “As the son of Mexican immigrants and representative of the most immigrant part of our city, I have seen how important this fight for justice is for all families“.

Casar insisted that “we need Congress to act; it’s time to provide permanent protections for immigrant communities. “