Austin Hubbard has a new rival in his UFC Vegas 24 fight

A new rival will have Austin hubbard in their match at UFC Vegas 24. Hubbard will welcome Dakota Bush in her Octagon debut.

The change was revealed by Hubbard in your account Instagram and the rival for Marcel Dorff of MMA DNA the morning of this Monday.

Bush will debut in the Octagon with a record of 5-2 on LFA. Dakota he’s on a two-win streak, both won in the first round. In his last fight, he knocked out Austin clem on LFA 98.

Hubbard, has been alternating between wins and losses in his last four bouts. Former champion of LFA comes from being finalized by Joe solecki on UFC on ESPN 15. Before that fight, he ended the undefeated of Max rohskopf on UFC Vegas 3.

UFC Vegas 24 It will be held this Saturday in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.