Austin FC shows its power after beating Portland Timbers (4-1)

07/02/2021 at 05:44 CEST

The Austin consolidated a great victory after thrashing 4-1 at Portland Timbers during the meeting held in the Q2 Stadium this Friday. The Austin FC He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game held against him Columbus Crew. Regarding the Portland team, the Portland Timbers he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Minnesota United. With this result, the set Los Verdes is tenth, while the Portland Timbers he is eighth after the end of the match.

The match started in a favorable way for the Los Verdes team, which kicked off at the Q2 Stadium with a goal from Gallagher after 28 minutes. Fagundez in the 33rd minute that left a 2-0 in favor of Austin. But later the Portland Timbers approached the scoreboard by means of a goal from Ebobisse moments before the final whistle, at 45, thus ending the first part with a 2-1 on the light.

In the second period came the goal for him Austin FC, who distanced himself on the scoreboard through a goal of Ring in minute 77. He added again the Austin FC, who distanced himself by establishing the 4-1 with a bit of Jimenez in minute 81, ending the duel with a score of 4-1 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the Austin, Josh wolff, gave entry to the field to Stroud, Manneh, Stanley, Sebastian berhalter Y Networking replacing Gallagher, Pochettino, Kolmanic, Pereira Y Ring, while on the part of the Portland Timbers, Giovanni savarese replaced Mabiala, Fochive, Zambrano Y Bodily for Ebobisse, Loria, Valeri Y Williamson.

The referee gave a yellow card to Kolmanic, Pochettino Y Fagundez by the Los Verdes team Tuiloma Y Asprilla by the Portland team.

With this good performance the Austin FC He already has 12 points in Major League Soccer and remains in tenth place in the ranking. For his part, Portland Timbers it remains with 13 points with which it faced this fifteenth day.

Data sheetAustin FC:Stuver, Besler, Cascante, Kolmanic (Stanley, min.81), Jiménez, Ring (Redes, min.88), Pochettino (Manneh, min.73), Fagundez, Gallagher (Stroud, min.46), Domínguez and Pereira ( Sebastian Berhalter, min.87)Portland Timbers:Steve Clark, & Zcaron; upari & cacute ;, Tuiloma, Bonilla, Van Rankin, Chará, Williamson (Bodily, min.88), Asprilla, Loria (Fochive, min.83), Valeri (Zambrano, min.86) and Ebobisse (Mabiala, min.83)Stadium:Q2 StadiumGoals:Gallagher (1-0, min. 28), Fagundez (2-0, min. 33), Ebobisse (2-1, min. 45), Ring (3-1, min. 77) and Jiménez (4-1, min. 81)