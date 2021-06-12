Austin FC draws against Sporting Kansas City (1-1)

06/12/2021 at 11:14 PM CEST

The Sporting kansas city and the Austin tied to one in the match held this Saturday in the Children’s Mercy Park. The Sporting kansas city He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Houston Dynamo (3-2) and the other in front of San Jose Earthquakes (1-3) and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive victories. For his part, Austin FC had to settle for a zero draw against him Seattle Sounders. After the match, the Kanseño team was placed in second position, while the Austin, meanwhile, is tenth at the end of the duel.

The first part of the match got off to a good start for Los Verdes, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Dominguez in the 26th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 0-1.

After the break came the goal for him Sporting kansas city, who got the tie thanks to a bit of Salloi in the 71st minute, ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Sporting kansas city gave entrance to Hernandez, Lindsey Y Harris for Walter, Zusi Y Hernandez, Meanwhile he Austin gave entrance to Sebastian berhalter, Manny perez, Networking, Manneh Y Romagna for Pochettino, Gallagher, Stroud, Dominguez Y Fagundez.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Walter, of Sporting kansas city and two to Besler Y Nick Lima of Austin.

After this tie, at the end of the match the Austin FC it was ranked 10th in the table with eight points. The Sporting kansas city, for his part, he was left with second place with 17 points, occupying a place for access to a knockout place for the title.

Data sheetSporting Kansas City:Melia, Fontàs, Ilie, Martins, Zusi (Lindsey, min.42), Gianluca Busio, Espinoza, Walter (Hernandez, min.41), Russell, Salloi and SheltonAustin FC:Stuver, Besler, Cascante, Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Fagundez (Romaña, min.79), Ring, Gallagher (Manny Perez, min.59), Stroud (Redes, min.70), Pochettino (Sebastian Berhalter, min.58) and Domínguez (Manneh, min. 70)Stadium:Children’s Mercy ParkGoals:Domínguez (0-1, min. 26) and Salloi (1-1, min. 71)