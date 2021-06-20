Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes sign a goalless draw (0-0)

06/20/2021 at 5:06 AM CEST

The Austin and the San Jose Earthquakes tied at zero in the match held this Sunday in the Q2 Stadium. The Austin FC He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game played against the Seattle Sounders. With respect to the San José team, the San Jose Earthquakes he was defeated 1-0 in the last game he played against the LA Galaxy and was on a four-game losing streak. After the match, the Los Verdes team was in tenth position, while the San Jose Earthquakes, for his part, is seventh at the end of the game.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the duel ended with a score of 0-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Austin FC gave entrance to Manny perez, Manneh Y Sebastian berhalter for Stroud, Gallagher Y Fagundez, Meanwhile he San Jose Earthquakes gave entrance to Salinas, Cowell, iron Y Thompson for rivers, Chofis lopez, Marie Y Wondolowski.

The referee admonished Stroud by the Austin already Jungwirth Y Remedy by the San José team.

After finishing the game with this tie, the San Jose Earthquakes he ranked seventh in the table with 10 points. For his part, Austin FC With this point achieved, he reached tenth place with eight points after the duel.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the San Jose Earthquakes As the Austin FC will play a new game against him Orlando City and the Minnesota United respectively.

Data sheetAustin FC:Stuver, Besler, Cascante, Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Ring, Pochettino, Fagundez (Sebastian Berhalter, min.93), Gallagher (Manneh, min.85), Domínguez and Stroud (Manny Perez, min.71)San Jose Earthquakes:Jt Marcinkowski, Alanís, Jungwirth, Marie (Fierro, min.77), Judson, Remedi, Yueill, Chofis Lopez (Cowell, min.67), Wondolowski (Thompson, min.82), Espinoza y Rios (Salinas, min.67 )Stadium:Q2 StadiumGoals:0-0