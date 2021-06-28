Austin FC and Columbus Crew split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

06/28/2021 at 4:30 AM CEST

The Austin and the Columbus Crew tied at zero in the match held this Monday in the Q2 Stadium. The Austin FC He faced the match wanting to overcome his league score after losing the last game against the Minnesota United by a score of 2-0. On behalf of the Columbus team, the Columbus Crew lost by a 1-0 result in the previous match against the Philadelphia Union. After the result obtained, the group Los Verdes is twelfth after the end of the match, while the Columbus Crew is sixth.

During the first period of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half both the Austin and the Columbus Crew They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

The coach of the Austin gave entrance to Manneh, Pereira Y Manny perez for Stroud, Gallagher Y Pochettino, Meanwhile he Columbus Crew gave the green light to Francis, Hairston, Etienne, Keita Y They kill, which came to replace Valenzuela, Fraser, Windmill, Wormgoor Y Pedro Santos.

The referee showed two yellow cards, one of them to the Austin (Fagundez) and one to Columbus Crew (Afful).

After finishing the match with this tie, the Columbus Crew he ranked sixth in the table with 15 points, in qualifying position for a championship playoff spot. For his part, Austin FC With this point achieved, he reached twelfth place with nine points after the match.

Data sheetAustin FC:Stuver, Besler, Cascante, Kolmanic, Jiménez, Ring, Pochettino (Manny Perez, min.93), Fagundez, Gallagher (Pereira, min.73), Domínguez and Stroud (Manneh, min.60)Columbus Crew:Room, Wormgoor (Keita, min.70), Mensah, Valenzuela (Francis, min.46), Afful, Nagbe, Fraser (Hairston, min.46), Zelarayán, Pedro Santos (Matan, min.84), Molino (Etienne , min.55) and ZardesStadium:Q2 StadiumGoals:0-0