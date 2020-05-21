Austin Health Officer Pessimistic About Racing

The United States GP was initially scheduled for October

Austin Health Officer Dr. Mark Escott sees the city as unlikely to hold major events before the end of the year, despite the US GP being planned for October.

The idea of ​​a calendar that F1 presented in late April gave some hope, but the evolution of the covid-19 crisis poses new obstacles. Although the Grand Circus was planning to keep the American dates at the end of the year thinking that the covid-19 would arrive there later and that they would need more time to recover, today from Austin they see the improbability of holding a great event like the United States GP. in October.

The head of Health of the capital of Texas, Dr. Mark Escott, recalls that major events are not a priority right now and that the United States is the country in the world with the most infected with Covid-19 and deceased by the virus.

“Big events are the first thing we eliminate and they are going to be the last thing we are going to recover because of the risk of exposing many people to each other, especially those living together,” Escott said in remarks for Austin’s leading daily newspaper, The American-Statesman.

Despite the unpredictability of the situation, Austin works to plan the rest of the year. However, Escott stresses that it is not clear that they can hold major events before the end of the year.

“We are working on a plan to help forecast the situation, but for the end of December, we have no indication at this time that we are going to be able to reduce the risk enough to hold large events, especially those that gather more than 2,500 people, “he adds.

“I think we have an incentive to improve physical distance, to ensure that people who are sick stay home and that if they stay home they are tested so that we can handle this,” Escott says to finish.

Escott’s testimony certainly does not cast much optimism on F1’s original plan, which was to start a world championship with closed-door races and as they progressed in time, open the stands. Although for the American tour it was already expected, the reality that they paint from Austin seems very different.

