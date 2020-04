The appointment of Arturas Karnisovas As the executive vice president of operations for the Chicago Bulls, he continues to cause major changes to the organizational chart of the Illinois team. To the probable incorporation of Martynas Pocius your team, finding a Gerente general it runs its course and everything indicates that the chosen one could be Austin Brown, a city lawyer closely linked to the NBA, having been the agent of great players like D´Angelo Russell or Zion Williamson.

