The #SpeakingOut movement is revealing stories from the past that have been ignored for years. Many are emerging, including some previously reported but not echoed. Now Austin Aries is the topic of discussion.

Rhett Titus told a story about Aries in an interview in 2012. Now with the revelations, he is receiving a lot of attention everywhere. In the video, he claims to have brought his girlfriend to a ROH show after Austin Aries won the ROH title a second time.

Austin Aries and his disordered sexual conduct

According to Titus, Austin Aries took out one of his testicles and Titus’s girlfriend kissed one of them. Titus had a character where he had kiss marks all over his body. His girlfriend had red lipstick and kissed him all over his body as part of the character. He also left a couple of marked kisses for other fighters, but in the appropriate places.

Then Austin Aries allegedly pulled out one of his testicles and told him to kiss one of his balls. She did, and Aries then revealed the imprint of the kiss to Titus without him knowing who did it.

A woman named Tori who has facilitated the testimonies of previous victims through the #SpeakingOut movement launched another account. This woman wanted to remain anonymous while Tori published her story with Aries.

He sent me a pretty horrible Austin Aries story and I feel like there are probably a lot.

In 2010, after a show in Manhattan, Aries and another fighter needed a place to rest for a few hours before a flight. I confirmed with my friend if she was comfortable letting them stay in her study. The deal was boys on the floor and girls on the bed. After turning off the lights, Aries crawled into our bed, and At one point, he put his hand on my thigh but I shoved it away.

It’s creepy, it’s been creepy, it will always be creepy.

These are troubling stories. So far, Austin Aries has not responded publicly. He’s retweeted a few tweets in support of #SpeakingOut, so you should see his story appear soon.

